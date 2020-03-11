Hotel union not taking any chances with coronavirus threat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president Darrin Woods yesterday said the union has started to sensitize its members over the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Woods said: “We are not taking any chances”.

He was asked whether the union has begun to sensitize its 5,000 strong membership – many of whom come into contact with foreign visitors daily.

“We did last week Wednesday start to sensitize the shop stewards because this is a serious issue,” Woods said.

“We have said to the Association and intend to reach out to the Minister of Health to find out what the union can do on a national level.

“We have persons working in the laundry department, housekeeping, food and beverage and they come into contact with these people. We have to make sure our people are sensitized to the seriousness of it and they have what they need to protect themselves and that they do so.”

Woods added: “We are doing what is necessary. There was a visit to one of the properties that we represent on San Salvador by the Minister of Health.

“Our shop stewards are there and are a part of whatever was going on so they can inform our members because we are not taking any chances. We believe we are protected and we are not going to let our guards down at the same time.”

Over 100 countries and territories have been affected by the Coronavirus, with major outbreaks in central China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran. he government has expanded its coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions to deny entry to non-residents that have traveled to Iran, South Korea, and Italy in the last 20 days.

Bahamians and residents returning from those countries, along with China, will now be subjected to quarantine measures for a maximum of 14 days.