Hotel union: Atlantis workers faced with tough decision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Hotel Catering & Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president Darrin Woods said that Atlantis’ recent decision to once again push back its reopening has been met with ‘mixed emotions’ from within his membership.

Woods said employees are now mulling over whether to remain furloughed or seek a redundancy pay out.

Atlantis announced on Friday that it had once again announced a push-back of its reopening amidst the global Coronavirus pandemic and increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

However, no new date was indicated.

The extended closure comes as the Paradise Island resort was expected to reopen on July 30.

Yesterday, Woods said: “The decision by Atlantis has been met with mixed emotions from the employees because they don’t know when they are going back to work. They are now thinking about making personal decisions.

“They can either continue to be on furlough or be made redundant and be paid out. We have to get with them this week. It seems as if they are prepared to accept a package to at least pay some things along the way as opposed to accepting what NIB offers. We will just have to see.”

He said: “There is an air of uncertainty. If you look what is happening in the United States and that was our concern from day one, if they don’t fix things over there that will be a major concern for us.

“That has turned out to be a fact and until they are able to addressed that situation it will create a domino effect for us. Over the next two weeks or so we will be locked in to see the direction we go in as an industry.”