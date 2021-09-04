HOPING FOR PM: Former PM and party leader endorses Sands

Ingraham says the timing of the election cannot be explained

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister and leader of the Free National Movement Hubert Ingraham said he hopes incumbent FNM MP Dr Duane Sands can win his seat and possibly go on to become prime minister as he endorsed the former Minister of Health’s run for the Elizabeth seat at a party event today.

Ingraham said he was not likely to accept any invitations to speak at rallies staged by the party in the lead-up to the polls on September 16, pointing to his COVID recovery, and associated risks amid the ongoing pandemic.

“If I am asked to speak I’m not likely to say yes,” he said.

“I have had COVID. I have comorbidities, so does my wife and I think that my health will keep me away from such activities.”

Ingraham was asked to respond to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ decision to call an election amid the ongoing surge in cases.

“That speaks for itself,” Ingraham continued.

“There is nothing that I can say that can explain that better than reality. In the middle of this pandemic, we are having an election, that speaks for itself.

The former prime minister said he was motivated to publicly support Sands’ campaign, “because he’s a good man and I think he deserves to be elected”.

Ingraham added: “He’s (Sands) had a similar experience I had. I used to be a minister before, I got fired, I got elected to the house, and I became prime minister. Hopefully, he can have the same experience.”

Ingraham was referring to his dismissal from the Progress Liberal Party and Cabinet in 1984, and reelection to the House of Assembly in 1987 as an independent. Ingraham would join the FNM two years later and go on to replace Sir Lynden Pindling as prime minister following the 1992 elections.

Sands resigned as health minister last year after revelations surfaced that he allowed six Americans to disembark a plane in New Providence – with a donation of 2,500 test swabs – despite the country’s border closure.

At the event today, Sands said the endorsement was deeply humbling and ‘filled his heart’.

“I think that there is very little doubt that Hubert Ingraham has played a phenomenal role in the development of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Sands said.

“I want the people to know that Hubert Ingraham was responsible for the creation of the community of Elizabeth. If you remember he was the minister of Housing, this was his pet project. So we are looking at the past, we are now looking at the present, and hopefully, this is still the future of Elizabeth.”

Sands also expressed confidence about his performance in the general election.

“No fisherman calls his fish stink,” he said.

“We are working aa if we’re behind, we are going to work hard every day and with the grace of God and with the support of the people of Elizabeth, I hope to retain my seat. Let me be very clear, I’m not a misogynist but we are going to put a beating on JoBeth (PLP candidate JoBeth Coleby-Davis).