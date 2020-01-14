Hope Town United raises $420,000 for Elbow Cay rebuild over the Holiday Season

Sands Family Foundation matches $210,000 raised to aid Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Hope Town United (HTU) raised more than $420,000 over the holiday season to accelerate critical recovery and rebuilding efforts on Elbow Cay following Hurricane Dorian’s destruction.

“In addition to the $1.3 million we raised in the 60 days following the storm, the community once again showed their deep love for Hope Town by answering the call during the holiday season,” said Matt Winslow, Hope Town United co-founder and member of the Sands family.

“Four months after Dorian, Elbow Cay is still without power and the majority of our community members remain displaced. These funds will allow us to complete debris removal so we can start rebuilding as quickly as possible.”

On Giving Tuesday, the Sands Family Foundation pledged a matching gift of up to $100,000 for all donations made by the end of December.

Thanks to a $75,000 gift from the Good Shepherd Fund, made possible by Kenan and Briscoe White, HTU met its goal in just two weeks.

Seeing this outpouring of support, the Sands Family Foundation doubled its pledge. Generous citizens across the country jumped at the chance to contribute, donating a total of $210,000, exceeding HTU’s goal. The Sands Family Foundation matched the full amount.

In September, Hurricane Dorian decimated the small island of Elbow Cay in Abaco, Bahamas, destroying or significantly damaging over 70 percent of its homes and buildings while displacing hundreds of families.

In the wake of the storm, HTU is raising money to aid recovery and restoration efforts in Elbow Cay with an eye towards a sustainable future. By working with global engineering firm EXP, disaster recovery experts and Fortune 500-level financial strategists, HTU is creating a blueprint that other islands and low-lying areas around the world can use to rebuild in innovative, resilient and environmentally-sustainable ways after catastrophic natural disasters.

For those who wish to make a donation and contribute to the rebuilding efforts, please visit www.hopetownunited.org/donate.