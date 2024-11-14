Watch ILTV Live
Homecoming tour for Bahamian champ Jonquel Jones starts today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Get ready to welcome home Bahamian WNBA Champion and Finals MVP, Jonquel Jones!
Today, Thursday, November 14th, Grand Bahama will kick off a historic homecoming tour to honor her incredible achievements with the New York Liberty.
The events are set to celebrate Jonquel’s outstanding success, which has inspired immense pride in Bahamians everywhere.
“Jonquel’s success showcases the global impact that Bahamian talent can achieve, and her commitment to her roots is inspiring,” said Acting Director of Sports, Kelsie Johnson-Sills.
“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture is honored to support this celebration and recognize her influence as both an athlete and an ambassador for The Bahamas.”

