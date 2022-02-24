Historic Water Tower to be restored

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Antiquities, Monuments and Museum Corporation (AMMC) and the Ministry of Works conducted a site visit of the Water Tower and Fort Fincastle on February 8, 2022, to evaluate how best and how promptly the restoration of this historic landmark can begin.

A quick but educational tour was conducted to inform the Ministry of Works about this massive revitalization project, which is projected to benefit the country’s economy, improve the tourism sector and give this historic district a much-needed facelift.

The Water Tower is currently ranked as a top tourist attraction in The Bahamas. Since its shutdown more than a decade ago, the reopening of this structure has been eagerly anticipated.

It is hoped that this repair would result in a better world-class historic attraction that Bahamians can be proud of and tourists can enjoy.

Stakeholders hope that with this partnership between AMMC and the Ministry of Works, this tourist attraction can be restored to its former glory days.

Lord Dunmore built Fort Fincastle, which is located on Bennett’s Hill, in the 1790s. The governor’s second title, viscount Fincastle, inspired the fort’s name.

Fort Fincastle is made of solid limestone and is distinguished by the shape of a paddle-wheel steamboat. The fort overlooks Nassau’s downtown sector and Paradise Island, and originally served as a lighthouse for Nassau until September 1817, when it was replaced by the lighthouse on Paradise Island.

In addition to being one of Nassau’s tallest points, the Water Tower stands 126 feet tall and approximately 216 feet above sea level.

The tower was built to serve as a water reservoir, but it offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the city as well.