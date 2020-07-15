Hield opens up about returning after COVID

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- After missing the Sacramento Kings’ initial flight to the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Orlando bubble, Buddy Hield is back with the team and in good spirits ahead of the league’s restart on July 30.

Although he entered the bubble on Sunday, Hield wasn’t allowed to compete in contact drills until today. All indications are that he’ll be available for the Kings’ first seeding game July 31 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Hield said he had minor symptoms early on, but nothing severe. More than anything else, he was worried about the people around him.

“I wasn’t scared or nothing like that,” Hield said. “I tested positive and I was just concerned for the people around me like my daughter and my girl and my family.”

“I didn’t want nobody getting infected by it,” Hield added. “I didn’t want my carelessness causing someone to lose their life or something like that. So, I was warning people I was around.”

According to the fourth year guard out of Oklahoma University, he does not believe that he picked up COVID-19 playing in an exhibition game in Oklahoma in the Skinz League on June 11 because he is the only one to test positive from the game.

“I wouldn’t do anything differently,” Hield said. “I’ve just got to be more careful with where I’ve been. Know my surroundings better.”

Hield is one of four Kings players to test positive, along with Jabari Parker, Alex Len and Harrison Barnes