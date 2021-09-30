HE’S BACK: Farquharson to be new director of labour

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Director of Labour Robert Farquharson has been appointed by the Davis-led administration to resume the position he held between 2013 and 2018.

The move comes less than a month after the Minnis administration announced that unionist and educator Quentin Laroda would serve as acting director of labour.

Eyewitness News understands Laroda will now assume executive responsibility of the National Training Agency (NTA).

Farquharson served as director during the last Christie administration and was succeeded by John Pinder.

He has since been serving as chairman of the National Tripartite Council (NTC).

Pinder resigned from the position in July and ran as the Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Fox Hill in the September 16 General Election.

He was defeated at the polls by former Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell.

Minister of Labour Keith Bell is expected to make an announcement on the appointments today.