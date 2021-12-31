HERE TO STAY: Top COP dismisses speculation over his departure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle will stay on as the top brass of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) in the new year.

Both Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and Rolle sought to put an end to circulating speculation surrounding the issue, as the police force sees a restructuring of its senior members since the Davis administration has taken office.

During the weekly Office of the Prime Minister press conference yesterday, Davis was asked whether the country can expect to see a new commission in the new year.

Pointing to Rolle, who was sitting on the sidelines of the stage, the prime minister said: “I think you’ll see the same face in the New Year…unless he has other plans.”

When he took to the stage to provide an update on crime in the country, Rolle said he has no plans to go anywhere any time soon.

“I’m 56 and the Police Act says you could work until you’re 60, and the Pension Act says 65,” he said.

In September, three senior police officers who were placed on leave in 2019 returned to active duty just days after the new administration took office.

Assistant Commissioners Clayton Fernander, Leamond Deleveaux and Ken Strachan were later reassigned to serve in leadership positions.

Fernander is now charged with intelligence management; Deleveaux with criminal proceedings and prosecutorial control; and Strachan with operations management and tactical support.

Last week, Fernander was sworn in as deputy commissioner of the RBPF, joining Deputy Commissioner Loretta Mackey in the role.

Bernard Bonamy and Dellareece Ferguson have also been appointed as assistant commissioners of police, with remit for Family Island operations and human resources and training, respectively.

The appointments came among a promotional exercise throughout the law enforcement agency that also saw an additional 25 chief superintendents promoted, along with 60 superintendents, 87 assistant superintendents, 98 inspectors, 325 sergeants and 325 corporals.

Rolle added that he is still in need of another 100 constables in training.