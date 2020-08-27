Health officials record 110 new COVID-19 cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and another non-COVID related death.

The dashboard for Wednesday (August 26) was released this morning.

Of the new cases, there were 97 in New Providence, and 12 in Grand Bahama, and one case in Abaco.

The total number of cases in the country stands at 1,923, with 1,135 active cases.

As of yesterday, there were 1,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 537 in Grand Bahama, 67 in Abaco, 53 in Bimini, 19 in Exuma, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, eight in Inagua, five in Eleuthera, four in Acklins, two in Crooked Island, and one in Andros.

There are 68 confirmed cases with locations pending, according to the ministry.

There have been 48 COVID-related deaths, and seven non-COVID related deaths.