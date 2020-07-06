Health officials debunk BPL COVID-19 scare

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed there was no exposure to a known COVID-19 case at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) headquarters today.

Reports of an emergency evacuation at the Blue Hill Road site made the rounds on social media earlier this afternoon.

BPL advised that the Peter I Bethel Building has been closed to customers between the hours of 12PM and 2PM today.

The company apologized for any inconvenience caused, but did not provide an explanation for the sudden closure.

Eyewitness News understands that a customer reportedly went to the customer service section and revealed that they were COVID-19 positive.

The building was subsequently cleared and a cleaning service was reportedly called in.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said health officials were made aware of the “rumor”, and immediately launched an investigation.

“I’m not saying the incident didn’t happen, it’s my understanding that an incident happened, but it was not true that a case walked in,” Brennen said.

“We heard that supposedly a case had walked in to BPL, saying they were positive. We investigated it with BPL, and there was no person known to us to have COVID-19 walk into their offices.”

The Bahamas has recorded 104 confirmed cases to date.

There have been 89 recovered cases and four active cases remain.

There are currently no hospitalized cases.

The country reopened its borders to international flights on Wednesday.

Officials maintain that while community spread has been contained and the curve has been flattered, the risk of a second wave remains.