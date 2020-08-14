Health officials confirm 30 new COVID-19 cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 1,119.

There are now 570 confirmed cases in New Providence, 446 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, 31 in Abaco, 12 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, five in Exuma, one in Eleuthera and one in Inagua.

At a press conference today, Minister of Health Renward Wells said the number of recovered cases has been stagnated at 91 for weeks, but has since jumped up to 138.

It represents an increase of 47 cases.

As of today, there are 964 active cases.