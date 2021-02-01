Health officials confirm 16 imported COVID cases this month

Bahamas records 24 new cases on Saturday, nine last Friday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas recorded another 24 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including five imported cases with a history of travel in the last 14 days, according to the Ministry of Health.

“Effective January 30, 2021, the Ministry of Health will report the newly imported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas as a result of travel,” read a statement.

“Since January 1, 2021, there have been 16 COVID-19 confirmed cases in New Providence and one COVID-19 confirmed case in Exuma with a history of travel within 14 days.”

Of the new cases, there were 13 on New Providence, five Grand Bahama, four on Abaco and two on Andros.

There were 11 hospitalized cases, all of which were listed as moderately ill.

There were zero cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

There have been 176 confirmed deaths.

The Bahamas has a case mortality rate (CMR) — a measure of the rate of deaths based on the total numbers — of just over two percent.

Another 38 deaths were non-COVID-related, meaning the infected patients died of another illness.

Fifteen deaths remain under investigation.

According to health officials, 60,416 tests have been completed.

These include private facilities.

A total of 410 tests were completed on Saturday, of which three were repeated tests and four had inconclusive results.

This means The Bahamas’ positivity rate stood at 5.9 percent.

There were nine confirmed infections last Friday — seven on New Providence and two on Grand Bahama.

The rate of testing was lower by more than half with 173 tests performed.

Of these, only one test was inconclusive.

This placed the positivity rate at 5.2 percent.

Last week, the government extended the emergency orders to May 23, citing the ongoing pandemic and the threat of a potential third wave of the virus, which has variant strains impacting numerous jurisdictions, including the US.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has berated the extension, saying there is no justification for it.