Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands tenders resignation letter to prime minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Accepting responsibility for the breach of protocol, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has tendered his resignation letter to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis today.

The resignation comes after a shocking revelation last week that six American permanent residents were allowed to disembark a plane along with a donation of COVID-19 test kits and swabs amidst the country’s border closure.

Sands initially told reporters that only two people disembarked the plane, advising during a press conference that he was not sure whether there were more.

However, during a national address on Sunday, Minnis revealed there were six people allowed to disembark and characterized the entry as a breach of protocol.

Sands posted the resignation letter to his Facebook page today.

“I accept responsibility for this breach of protocol,” he said.

“I acknowledge that I acted outside of the scope of my authority in this matter.

“My actions were guided by my great desire to obtain the much-needed testing swabs which are in short supply both here and internationally and which are key to our efforts to trace the spread of the coronavirus so as to better focus our responses.

“I acted at all times in good faith.

“Nevertheless, I acknowledge that my actions have caused embarrassment for which I express sincere regret.”

Sands said the he believes that his continued presence on the Cabinet may serve as a “distraction” from the government’s effort to manage the spread of the virus in the country.

“Hence I offer my resignation from your Cabinet”, he said.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve our great country.”

The prime minister does have the option to deny the resignation.