Head prefects installed and pinned at C V Bethel High School

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three young men and three young women have accepted the 2020-2021 student leadership charge at C V Bethel Senior High School, and were installed as head prefects during a pinning on Friday, February 5.

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd pinned the badges on Akil Rolle, head boy; Marley Johnson, head girl; and deputy heads Shakhori Rose, Eric Clerizier, Monishka Major and Blandine Cadet, at a ceremony in the school’s courtyard in South Beach.

The theme for the event was “The Take Back: Leaders Embarking on a New Journey”.

Harcourt McCoy, school principal, said: “We are very pleased with these candidates. They performed very well in their interviews, were able to answer questions sufficiently and bring unique perspectives to their dispositions and the ideas they portray.

“We are looking forward to the implementation of a lot of their plans.”

Minister Lloyd celebrated the success of the students. He expressed how proud he is of them and urged them take advantage of the opportunity they are offered.

“You are great in part because of your parents who support you, these teachers and Mr. McCoy and his team. Use every bit of their inspiration, guidance and instruction to your benefit,” he said.

In his remarks, K. Darron Turnquest, responsible for Cultural Transformation at Cable and Wireless, put a twist on the theme and encouraged the prefects to “take forward” their attitude, presentation and position.

“Your first thing to take forward is your attitude. As prefects you are there to lead others and make them excited on a journey towards excellence and success, otherwise you are not a leader.

“Your presence is what people are going to judge you by, but in the midst of having the attitude and the presence, you must have the authenticity of being the true version of yourself,” he added.