Happy Father’s Day – BTC celebrates parental leave policy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) prepares to celebrate Father’s Day, the company will also mark the one-year anniversary of its bold and progressive parental leave policy that includes increased benefits for new mothers and fathers.

The innovative policy, which provides 16 weeks of paid maternity leave for mothers and eight weeks of paid paternity leave for fathers, was introduced in June 2019 and reflects the inclusive global standard set by its parent company — Liberty Latin America.

“This has positioned the communications and entertainment provider as an employer of choice by actively demonstrating its support for employees who become new parents whether biologically, via surrogacy or through adoption,” read a press statement.

“In addition, the policy promotes greater family balance at work and home.”

To date, some 153 new parents across the BTC/Flow/UTS/ Liberty Latin America markets have reportedly enjoyed the benefits and extra time spent with their growing families.

BTC CEO Garry Sinclair said: “It is a well-known fact that parental leave has positive long term benefits for the family, which helps to create healthy parenting relationships and builds a strong parent-child connection. Last year, when we made this announcement we believed that this would be a huge differentiator for us.

“Our company is proud of the strides it has made in being the first in the region to adopt such a diverse, progressive policy and leading by example.”

He added: “We are delighted to have a parental leave policy that reflects our commitment to our people and to creating a work environment where team members can have the time and support needed as they welcome new additions to their families.”

In The Bahamas, new fathers have expressed gratitude for the policy, which has helped to support and strengthen their family bonds.

Recharge team member, Dashelle Fernander, said: “I am really happy that our parental leave policy was extended for both genders allowing both parents to benefit. I recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. I now have a family of four and this allowed us quality time to bond and reconnect.”