Hanna named NEC Field Athlete Of Week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamian junior thrower Tiffany Hanna has been named the Northeast Conference (NEC) Field Athlete of the Week for the third time this indoor season, the conference announced earlier this week.

Hanna increased her grip on the league’s weight throw by breaking the 17.00m threshold for the first time this year. The Seahawk sent the weight 17.31m (56′ 9.50″) on her second attempt at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic.

The mark earned Hanna a bronze medal at the meet while propelling her among the top-25 automatic qualifiers for the ECAC Championship.

Hanna and the Seahawks are scheduled to compete at Metropolitan Indoor Track & Field Championship on Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31 before heading back to Boston, MA for the Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invite on Saturday, February 1.