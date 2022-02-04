HALKITIS: $1.5M allocated for Expo 2020 — trip expenditure to be revealed

OPM Communications Director previously stated budget set at $1M

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday the government has “general figures” for its trip to Dubai for Expo 2020, noting that the allocation of $1.5 million was money “well spent” based on the returns to date.

The figure quoted appears to contrast the $1 million Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming said Cabinet approved to support The Bahamas’ participation in the global event.

During a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, Halkitis was asked if the government had an accounting of the expenditure for the trip, which was criticized by many over the size of the delegation and the choice of participants.

“We have the general figures, but we undertook to get it so don’t worry, you’ll have it,” he said.

“I don’t have it yet.”

Asked for those general figures, the minister said: “The general figures was like what we said; The government had allocated, I think a million and a half dollars for it. We just have to see what all was spent. And I would just like to say on that, I think it was very well spent in terms of the early returns.”

When contacted last night about the apparent disparity, Halkitis maintained to his recollection the government allocated $1.5 million.

“That’s not to say we spent the whole thing,” he told Eyewitness News.

“But that’s what we allocated sometime back, late last year, to help tourism towards it.”

He maintained that an accounting will be provided.

In a statement amid the controversy last month, Rahming said the government budgeted $1 million for The Bahamas to participate, the UAE spent $3.5 million, and the Bahamian private sector contributed half a million dollars.

Rahming said the government’s allocation represented a “substantial reduction” over the previous Minnis administration’s $1.7 budget for the event.

“Because of the millions invested, to date, in order to ensure The Bahamas’ reputation was protected and promoted in order to maintain good relations with the government of UAE, Cabinet agreed to support the country’s presence at expo up to a maximum of $1 million,” Rahming said.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has said his government did not allocate funds specifically for Expo 2020, but noted the government advised that if the Ministry of Tourism thought it essential, the funds could come from the ministry’s existing budget.