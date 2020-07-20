Haitian migrants caught by U.S. Coast Guard, detained in Inagua

Two migrants airlifted for medical attention

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The group of Haitian migrants who were intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard have been transported to Inagua.

The group of 23 migrants were apprehended aboard a 25-ft Bahamian registered Wellcraft vessel in waters off Florida by a US Coast Guard Cutter last Thursday.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force confirmed a total of 21 Haitian migrants are being detained in Matthew Town after two individuals were “flown out for medical reasons”.

According to an RBDF statement, patrol craft HMBS BAHAMAS under the command of Lieutenant Commander Valentino Rolle was called to assist.

The transfer between both the USCG Cutter and the Defence Force Patrol craft was conducted at Goulding Cay, located west of New Providence on Saturday.

The group arrived on Great Inagua yesterday.

The RBDF statement read: “Instead of being housed at the Defence Force’s Maritime Facility as initially intended; plans were changed prior to arrival in Matthew Town where the detainees were immediately handed over to Immigration Officials on the island for further processing and staging at the Police station.

Force Medical Officer, Lieutenant Commander Derward Johnson explained that there are proper protocols in place for all RBDF vessels and personnel that will greatly aid in safety and security of personnel during incidences like these, “including sanitization protocols, quality personal protective equipment and training on how to don and remove gear”.

The statement continued: “Lieutenant Commander Rolle has confirmed that his crew are on heightened alert and are monitoring temperatures and symptoms of crew and migrants. Prior to being transferred, all of the migrants were screened for COVID symptoms, with none displaying any signs.”

“The Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to patrol and protect the territorial waters of The Bahamas.”