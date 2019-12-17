Haitian Chargé d’Affaires transferred to Chile

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Haitian Chargé d’Affaires Dorval Darlier has been transferred to Chile, Eyewitness News Online can confirm.

Darlier received his transfer letter last week, less than four months after he was appointed to the post to replace former Chargé d’Affaires François Michel.

Five officials were removed from the Nassau office after a Haiti commission of inquiry was sent to Nassau in August to probe concerns of alleged corruption.

Michel and former First Secretary Sandhrinie Imbert were both transferred; former First Secretary Adras Andris was asked to resign; and former Consul Herns Mesamours and former First Secretary Blaise Claudy were returned to Haiti.

Michel went to Ecuador, and Imbert to Mexico.

Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bocchit Edmond confirmed Darlier’s transfer yesterday, telling Eyewitness News Online his replacement will soon be announced.

Edmond did not provide a reason for the sudden move.

Darlier recently received backlash over public comments suggesting Haitians convicted of minor immigration offenses should not be sent to prison.

The diplomat told The Nassau Guardian he met with Attorney General Carl Bethel in October to express concerns.

In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Darlier called on the Bahamas government to grant temporary asylum to undocumented migrants who were affected by the monster storm.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield declined comment on the move yesterday.

On Sunday, Opposition Leader Philip Davis expressed disappointment over Darlier’s departure.

Davis said: “(Darlier) used to be a friend of the Bahamas for many many years because he used to teach in our system for many years before he was recruited to go into the foreign service for his government, and then he went to Canada.

“I thought to lose him would be a loss because of his familiarity with the issues that impact Haitians here and the sentiments of the local community towards Haitians, and the government’s issues.

Davis added: “I thought he would have been best suited to assist in that regard.”

Darlier did not respond to calls for comment.