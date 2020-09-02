Gunman robs business off Pinewood Drive

Man stabbed and a woman shot in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man walked into a business establishment off Pinewood Drive on Tuesday and held an employee at gunpoint before robbing the business of cash, according to authorities.

Police appealed to the public to assist in identifying the suspect.

According to reports, the man walked into the business establishment at Thatch Palm Avenue shortly after 1pm.

The suspect asked the female cashier to retrieve an item, and when she returned, brandished the handgun and demanded cash.

He then fled.

In other crime, police said a man stabbed another man following a verbal confrontation on Comfort Street around 11am.

The victim was listed as stable in hospital.

According to police, a man was arrested in connection with the incident and was assisting authorities with their investigation.

Additionally, police said officers responding to a gunshot alert detected by Shot Spotter technology on Milton Street, found that a woman had been shot in her leg.

According to reports, the woman was at home when she heard the gunshots around 8am and realized she had been shot in the leg.

She was transported to hospital and in stable condition.

Police arrested two men in connection with the shooting.