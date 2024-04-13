Gunman Evades Police, Firearm Recovered

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities are actively searching for an adult male who reportedly opened fire on officers during the early morning hours of Saturday April 13, 2024; police said the man managed to evade them, however officers reportedly recovered a firearm in the vicinity of the crime.

Preliminary reports indicated that shortly before 2:00 a.m. officers attached to Operation Ceasefire, inclusive of the Royal

Bahamas Defence Force, confiscated a firearm off Cordeaux Avenue.

Authorities said officers, acting on information, arrived on Charles Vincent Street in the vicinity of a bar; however, as they approached an unknown male, he brandished a firearm, fired at the officers and fled the scene.

Police said they chased the culprit but he reportedly managed to escape the officers and allegedly discarded his weapon in the process, police said.

Officers recovered a firearm at the scene, according to authorities.

The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force will continue investigations into this matter.