Groundbreaking for multi-million dollar healthcare facility in Palmetto Point

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The groundbreaking ceremony for a new $8.5 million clinic in Palmetto Point was held in Eleuthera on Wednesday.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Michael Darville emphasized that the clinic aims to provide accessible healthcare for residents of Eleuthera. The facility will span four acres and will be a single-story building featuring a morgue, a dedicated medical waste area, and emergency services.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, Works and Family Island Minister Clay Sweeting, and several parliamentary members attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The clinic is expected to be completed by Carey’s Construction Company Ltd within 24 months.