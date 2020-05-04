IOM study: Greater demand for emergency shelters in 2020 Hurricane Season

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With less than a month before the start of the 2020 Hurricane Season, a new report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warns that the islands ravaged by Hurricane Dorian last year do not have adequate shelter capacity for the upcoming season.

The Assessment of Preparedness of Emergency Shelters on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands for 2020 Hurricane Season, obtained by Eyewitness News, examines the current condition of each emergency shelter, assess operational effectiveness during Dorian, and consider the suitability of each shelter for the 2020 season.

Of the 25 shelters commissioned prior to Dorian, 13 are useable and able to provide a capacity for just over 1,500 people or two percent of the population, the report stated.

The report, supported by USAID, also puts forth several recommendations to reduce disaster risk for the 2020 season given that the world is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic and focus is still primarily on recovery from Dorian rather than preparedness for the upcoming season.

The report calls on the government to prioritize the full repair of Central Abaco Primary, adding the capacity of 1,200 people; and the repair of the three large schools gyms in Grand Bahama adding capacity of 1,500 people.

It further recommends the introduction of a shelter manager program; the creation of a thorough mass evacuation plan for the Family Islands; and the pre-positioning of some equipment at shelters.