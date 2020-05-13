Graycliff serves up 1,200 dinners in new pop-up feeding program

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A collaboration between the Garzaroli family’s Graycliff and Humidor restaurants, Better Homes MCR Bahamas Group and the One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) has sparked a pop-up feeding program.

The Graycliff Feeding Program will operate out of the Humidor on West Hill Street from 1 pm to 4 pm with the goal to serve more than 1,000 meals each Friday in May.

The initiative was launched by Paolo Garzaroli and Mario Carey, and volunteers, as well as corporate and private donors and organizations have also contributed, according to a press release.

“The first serving on May 8th was a success, where 1,200 dinners that were earmarked for that day, had been given out to walkup recipients, curb side pickup, emergency workers and by Rotary and other organizations for distribution in a two-hour period,” the statement read.

“Enrico Garzaroli, his wife Annamaria, daughter Roberta and son Paulo were part of the day’s activities, and were happy at how smoothly the event ran. Around 40 staff and volunteers worked behind the scenes and on the front line. Vehicles pulled up in a specially allocated space on West Hill Street between Graycliff and the Humidor and persons who walked up were also easily served.”

“The One Eleuthera Foundation Bahamas and OEF USA were chosen because they are a registered 501c 3, allowing US Citizens to claim a tax deduction on their gift,” said Carey.

“We also wanted to help support One Eleuthera because of their stellar record. We just want to make sure we leave all doors open for people to make donations.”

One Eleuthera Foundation is also part of the Government of the Bahamas’ National Food Security Taskforce currently meeting to address food insecurity in the Bahamas.

Shaun Ingraham, CEO of the One Eleuthera was proud to have their Foundation collaborate with Graycliff on this initiative because it is a project that is important at this time to the needs of society.

“I would like to thank the Garzaroli family, Mario Carey, the volunteers, sponsors and donors for their kindness. And for the trust in One Eleuthera. Thank you also for a donation that we will use to purchase groceries for children of frontline workers like the Royal Bahamas Police Force and other families in Eleuthera,” said Ingraham.

When asked about the feeding program, Carey said: “When you serve food, you have to always remember God. It’s hard work cooking for so many but we know every time we scoop up some food, we are feeding somebody who needs it – and that’s what it’s all about.”

Another partner in the effort, The Rotary Club of Old Fort collected one hundred dinners, milk and water for the night shift staff of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Other meals went to various senior citizen homes like the Good Samaritan Home, Persis Rogers and Unity House, as well to NPCC, St. Francis Xavier and the Bahamas Feeding Network. BAMSI, also a sponsor, distributed some dinners to their personnel and farmers.

“This program is the beginning of many great things. The more people who are involved, the wider reach we can have. We want to help other feeding programs,” said Paolo Garzarol.

Donations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/y9uzkq5k (please select the “Graycliff Feeding Initiative”).