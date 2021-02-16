Grand Bahama yacht club reopens with help from GBPA

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) has confirmed that restoration of the Sir Charles Hayward Yacht Club and renovations to the adjacent Maritime Police Station, which began last year, has been completed.

Following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian over a year ago, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) has focused on rebuilding social infrastructure to support the youth of the community.

GBPA Facilities Manager and Project Coordinator Howard Russell said: “The yacht club sustained widespread wind and flood damage. With the help of local contractors Shabazz and Johnaptle Construction, extensive repairs were carried out on the building’s exterior and interior and to the club’s surrounding facility.

“Amongst other things, all windows have been replaced by hurricane impact windows, the ground floor was completely gutted and a new kitchen installed with new floors everywhere. It was a major project costing well over $300,000.”

Sergeant Bronson Knowles, who is stationed at the Maritime Police Station, described their property as “dilapidated” following the unprecedented Category 5 storm.

“We’ve operated out of this building for the past nine years,” said Knowles. “During the hurricane, we had a number of vessels that were inundated with four to five feet of floodwater and were swept from one side of the building to the other. It’s good to now have a comfortable environment where we can be prepared to deploy at any moment.”

Chris Paine, a representative of the Grand Bahama Sailing Club (GBSC) — a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the sport of sailing is available to all and that operates out of the Sir Charles Hayward Yacht Club — commented: “It’s critical that we provide opportunities for Grand Bahama’s youth to be active, challenged and entertained, and the sailing club has provided that chance for so many since 2006.

“We are delighted to be back up and running at the yacht club, and once again look forward to offering sailing lessons and opportunities for the island’s children to learn and have fun.”

GBPA Acting Chairman Sarah St George said: “As part of our commitment to our island’s children, we have supported, and will continue to support, the Grand Bahama Sailing Club. It’s a wonderful facility and the GBSC board has done an exceptional job over the years in encouraging children to learn how to sail.”

She added: “We are delighted to have the Maritime Police housed at the yacht club. This not only adds a layer of security for the entire area but may also inspire our children to one day be part of the Marine Police Force protecting our beautiful island.”

The Sir Charles Hayward Yacht Club, located west of the Grand Lucayan Waterway, was built by Sir Jack Hayward in 1976 and named after his father. In addition to playing host to the GBSC, the yacht club serves as a community and family entertainment space with two tennis courts and a swimming pool and can be hired for weddings and business and social functions.