Grand Bahama woman succumbs to injuries after traffic accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 27-year-old Grand Bahama woman became that island’s first traffic fatality after she succumbed to injuries nearly two weeks following a serious accident.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around midnight on Friday 2 February, 2024, officers attached to the Traffic Division received a report of a traffic accident on East Sunrise Highway involving a grey Chevy HHR.

It is reported that the female was traveling west on East Sunrise Highway in the area of the Lucayan roundabout when she lost control of the vehicle and collided into a tree.

She sustained serious injuries from the accident and was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel. She was later airlifted to New Providence to seek further medical attention; however, on Friday 16, February 2024 she succumbed to her injuries while in hospital.

Investigations into this matter continue.