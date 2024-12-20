Watch ILTV Live
GRAND BAHAMA: Suspected cocaine & marijuana confiscated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police confiscated a quantity of suspected drugs, in two separate incidents on Grand Bahama, on Thursday December 19, 2024, with one resulting in arrests.

The first incident occurred sometime around 12:00 p.m. on Increase Way in South Bahamia.

Acting on information, officers searched an off-road area and discovered a large quantity of suspected cocaine and marijuana.

No arrests were made, police said.

In the second incident, sometime around 2:00 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Gordon Avenue.

During the search, they found a quantity of suspected marijuana on the premises, authorities confirmed.

Three (3) occupants of the home, ages 31, 26, and 19, were arrested, investigators revealed.

The estimated weight and street value of the drugs from both incidents are currently unknown at this time.

Investigations continue in both matters.

