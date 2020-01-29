Grand Bahama records first 2020 murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Grand Bahama police are investigating the island’s first homicide after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday evening.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder said officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired in the Weddell Avenue area shortly after 7pm.

“Officers quickly responded and met a male lying on the ground with multiple gunshots about the body,” Pinder said.

“The male was transported by ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to injuries.

She added: “Police are aggressively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public for anyone with information that can assist in this investigation to give them a call at telephone numbers 350-3106/12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.”