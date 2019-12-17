Grand Bahama jewelry designers stage trunk show for new collection

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Grand Bahama jewelry designers Nicole and Lian LeBlanc will be showcasing a trunk show of their new“Ray” and “Cobo” collections at Oasis Furniture Sandyport next week.

The upcoming LeBlanc Jewellery show features jewelry that captures the magic of the marine environment without harming it.

Each piece dives into the history of The Bahamas and pays tribute to the sun, sand and sea that make the archipelago special, according to a recent release.

“At a young age, Nicole and Lian LeBlanc, who were raised in Grand Bahama fell in love with diving and exploring the colorful reefs found below. Their exploration fostered an appreciation for the space in which they called home, but also encouraged them years later to create LeBlanc Jewellery, a brand inspired by the whimsical finds in nature.

“Our treasured environment in The Bahamas remains incredibly influential in our work, and something we will continuously pay homage towards,” said Nicole LeBlanc, who since relocated to London and is coming back to The Bahamas for the show.

The two sisters left their home in Grand Bahama and moved to London to complete their tertiary education. Nicole was the first to leave in 2012 at the age of 18 to study photography and art at London College of Communication. Lian left the year after to study event management at Regents University London.

Lian went on to attend the British Academy of Jewelry and one year later received her diploma in jewelry manufacturing. The sisters felt that this was the perfect time to merge their visual and manufacturing skills which led to the birth of their brand, LeBlanc Jewelry.

Currently, they both are gaining experience in the industry at another jewelry brand. Nicole works in the Marketing/Content Creation Department while Lian works in Sales.

The exposure is allowing them to understand the industry in its complexity rather than diving into it headfirst. Their hope is that one day LeBlanc will become their full time jobs rather than an activity done in their spare time.

Since its birth LeBlanc has launched two complete collections, Ray and Cobo. They also have a range of baroque pearl studs.

This year’s trunk show at Oasis Furniture will showcase all of their collections and pieces.

The LeBlanc “Ray” collection represents the stingray, its beauty, symbolism and distinctive features. “

We believe that rays are talismans of strength and direction,” said Nicole.

“Their smooth and sleek features are encapsulated in each piece making an elegant statement on any person who wears it.”

The “Ray” Collection stole the show as it made its debut in Freeport last Christmas at a private launch leaving many of its pieces sold out.

The “Cobo” Collection incorporates fragments of shells found on the beaches of Freeport carefully cast in silver and gold. The collection’s name stems from the language of the first inhabitants in The Bahamas, the Tainos.

Each piece serves as a “reflection of the ocean and Caribbean identity,” Nicole added.

Oasis Furniture combines eclectic, chic, modern and rustic indoor and outdoor furniture pieces that are sourced worldwide.

It presents stylish furniture and accessories in Nassau, The Bahamas and features indoor designs and outdoor furniture that can be custom covered with Sunbrella® fabric.

The LeBlanc trunk show will complement the store’s aesthetic and deepen awareness of the beauty of an environment that deserves to be celebrated.

Guests will be able to browse, purchase one-of-a-kind pieces and enjoy complimentary drinks provided by Bristol Wines and Spirits at 4pm on Friday, December 20, 2019.