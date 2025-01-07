Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Govt warns against ‘Smart Pass’ scam

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Energy & Transport has issued a scam alert concerning a ‘Smart Pass,’ scheme which is being promoted on Facebook; the government agency has advised residents not to register for the purported program as The Bahamas is currently “not involved in this scheme.”

Ministry officials via a press statement issued early Tuesday morning said, “The Ministry of Energy & Transport is aware of a Facebook page under the title of Bahamas Public Transport that appears to promote a Smart Pass and invites persons to register at www. corewayformst .com.”

“Members of the public are advised that the Government of The Bahamas is not involved in this scheme. Further, there is currently no arrangement with stakeholders in the transport industry for a Smart Pass at this time.”

The statement continued, “The Ministry strongly urges the public to avoid accessing the website and providing any personal financial information. This website is not legitimate and unsafe. The public is further advised that a complaint will be made to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”

Polls

What do you think of the appointment of Ms. Shanta Knowles as the new Police Commissioner?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

What do you think of the appointment of Ms. Shanta Knowles as the new Police Commissioner?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture