Govt warns against ‘Smart Pass’ scam

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Energy & Transport has issued a scam alert concerning a ‘Smart Pass,’ scheme which is being promoted on Facebook; the government agency has advised residents not to register for the purported program as The Bahamas is currently “not involved in this scheme.”

Ministry officials via a press statement issued early Tuesday morning said, “The Ministry of Energy & Transport is aware of a Facebook page under the title of Bahamas Public Transport that appears to promote a Smart Pass and invites persons to register at www. corewayformst .com.”

“Members of the public are advised that the Government of The Bahamas is not involved in this scheme. Further, there is currently no arrangement with stakeholders in the transport industry for a Smart Pass at this time.”

The statement continued, “The Ministry strongly urges the public to avoid accessing the website and providing any personal financial information. This website is not legitimate and unsafe. The public is further advised that a complaint will be made to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”