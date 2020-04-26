Govt. urged to pursue tax reform

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The country must begin to take a serious look at tax reform given the need for additional revenue as a result of budgetary pressure and the widening fiscal deficit, a local economist has urged.
Rupert Pinder, a University of the Bahamas professor, said: “I believe that now is as good a time as any to talk about tax reform. There is no question that the government’s budget is going to come under severe pressure and and we are going to be running a significant fiscal deficit.
“Running these huge deficits is going to increase our debt burden and is going to impact the budget through debt servicing. With a shrinking economy there is a greater pressure in terms of social safety net programs as well as concessions to businesses What is likely going to happen in my view in the medium to long term is we will continue with these consistent fiscal deficits.”
Pinder added: “Going forward we are likely to see greater pressure on the budget, bearing in mind we just came out of a major hurricane where our second and third largest economies were majorly impacted. The budget was already under pressure and now you add COVID-19.
“There is only so much you can cut in terms of non-essential areas and there is still pressure on the budget in terms of spending on social safety net programs.”
Pinder noted that there are some businesses that will not survive the COVID-19 crisis, which will also impact the government’s tax base.
“I think there will be pressure to look for revenue sources, whether it be new revenue sources or new ways of taxation,” said Pinder.
“Our current tax model is is largely consumption based. The vast majority of government revenue comes by way of import duties and Value-Added Tax (VAT). That tax system is highly regressive, meaning it places a disproportionate burden on those at the lower end of the spectrum.
He continued: “While we have immediate problems with COVID-19, in the medium to long term we have to start the conversation in terms of tax reform and a progressive form of taxation, meaning a system that has some bearing to a person’s level of income. We can debate what form that will take, whether income or payroll tax etc.”
Pinder said that as a part of the discussion on tax reform, the country must also assess the level of concessions or foregone revenue given to foreign direct investment projects.
“Over the years we have given a lot by way of concessions for foreign direct investment. Some of that is foregone which could help in terms of alleviating budgetary pressure,” said Pinder.
2 comments
Rupert Pinder has said nothing about how we got here.First of all there is virtually no foreign investment going on in Grand Bahama and the Professor wants to cut benefits given to foreign investors?There are no jobs other than government jobs so the government will tax only the same money they pay in wages.Not one word about the size of the Government that must be reduced by 60%.The rating agency’s have reduced the government bond rate to junk bond status.There will be no more borrowing and the government will not be able to pay their payroll.Foreign Investment is the only way there can be a tax base.Don’t forget the taxes that were coming from Abaco and GBI won’t be coming back for decades.
Perhaps you can look up a few easily found facts and answer the following questions:
1. Can you name a country with a higher level of foreign investment per capita than the Bahamas? If so, please do. Ours was 997 million last year (a mediocre year for us) which amounts to $2,700 per person. Please let’s stick to facts, rather than repeating things without reflection. Please name one a country with a higher level of FDI per capita. Just one.
2. Can you name a country with a lower level of taxes/revenues relative to GDP (i.e. size of government) than the Bahamas? Ours stands at 18%. The world norm is 45% and the USA is 40%.
This is because we place all our taxes on the poor and CRAZILY place no progressive taxes on income or wealth. That is called regressive taxation and NO OTHER COUNTRY pursues such a regressive tax policy.
Please, try to access facts before you weigh in.
In investment policy has FAR too many incentives. Attracting people to invest in the Bahamas is as easy as taking milk from a baby. They invest because they make crazy money here. What is less easy is conducting a sensible tax and investment policy that ensures BENEFITS flow from the investment we have. That is why we should be MORE selective and LESS concessionary. Just look at Oban and the stupid deal on Our Lucaya as examples of how NOT to deal with investors. Both these deals will be a net drag on our economy.
Rupert Pinder is correct. But he does not go far enough. We need to replace VAT and duties with an income tax, raise Real Property Tax dramatically on high end property and actively take and sell delinquent properties, but ONLY non Bahamians in the family islands and high end property in New Providence.
The problem has never been that we spend too much. (We spend too little) the problem is that we collect too little revenues (18%!!!!!!!) and we collect it from the poor and middle class, whose spending is responsible for converting foreign investment into growth.