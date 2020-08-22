Govt. to ferry Androsians after Fresh Creek Bridge sustained “severe damage”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government will operate a ferry to transport individuals and vehicles between the Fresh Creek waterway and Central Andros after the bridge sustained “severe damage” and has been deemed unsafe.

The Ministry of Public Works said the vital transport link provides the only road crossing to Fresh Creek in Central Andros.

According to the statement, it was reported that a mail boat leaving the Fresh Creek dock on Wednesday “lost control” and struck the Fresh Creek Bridge, causing major damage.

The vessel is Bahamian owned and has been operating since 2015.

According to the ministry, it is believed strong winds and current led the vessel to come into contact with the bridge.

“It is believed that there were strong winds coupled with a high tide at the time of the bridge strike,” the ministry said Friday afternoon.

“Due to the size and weight of the ship, considerable impact forces would have been exerted on the bridge structure during the incident.

“The impact has been assessed by officials of the Ministry of Public Works.

“There is severe damage to the bridge foundations and thus it is deemed not safe for use by the general public and will be closed to vehicular traffic.

“The bridge will remain closed until the necessary repairs are made and the bridge is deemed safe to the public.

“While the bridge is closed, the government is to run a ferry service for both passengers and vehicles.”

According to the ministry, the bridge was known to be in poor condition and there was an “urgent need” to construct a replacement.

It said a replacement has been made a priority project.

In March, a contract was signed with a local firm, Caribbean Coastal Services, to undertake the engineering studies and design of the replacement of the Fresh Creek Bridge.

“The Ministry of Public Works is urgently working in conjunction with Caribbean Coastal Services to finalize a repair solution for the bridge,” it said.

“It is anticipated that the repair works will start in the next few weeks.”