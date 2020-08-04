Govt. to explore insurance claim for Isaias

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Government will explore its policy with the Caribbean Catastrophic Risk Insurance (CCRIF) to see if the country qualifies for any excess rain claims in the wake of Hurricane Isaias, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest.

Turnquest, East Grand Bahamas MP, said: “While there was isolated flooding in some communities in the Lucaya area, generally the community seemed to have fared relatively well.

“We do have some reports of leaky roofs in some areas that have contributed to additional internal damage to some homes regrettably but not widespread. Considering all that was at risk, we are grateful.”

He added: “We lost the temporary clinic in High Rock as well as some temporary church and living structures farther east but minimal permanent structure damages reported. The High Rock community front road was washed out again.

“We will need to design a temporary solution to protect this infrastructure. We will look to CCRIF to see if we qualify for any excess rainfall claims under our policy.”

Hurricane Isaias impacted The Bahamas a Category 1 storm over the weekend causing flooding in some parts of The Bahamas.

No significant damage was reported from the storm, which packed winds of up to 85 mph.