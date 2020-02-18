Govt. to engage ACE Alliance for building code enforcement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Government will partner with the Architects Contractors and Engineers (ACE) Alliance to ensure enforcement of the country’s revised building code, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis revealed yesterday.

Lewis confirmed that the government had taken up the suggestion of the ACE Alliance to utilize its expertise in the building code enforcement as the government lacks the resources.

He spoke on the sidelines of a workshop yesterday for Recovery Policy, Recovery Plan and the Institutional Arrangement for Implementation.

“We saw that there were some issues in the code that needed hardening. Our code is strong, it is every good however we must fortify the code.” said Lewis.

Lewis said that apart from the lessons learned from Hurricane Dorian with regards to coastal building and building in low lying areas, the monster storm also highlighted the need for building code enforcement.

“Dorian also showed us based on our analysis that there was code violation; in addition to fortifying our code it is very important to enforce,” he continued.

‘We know we don’t have the capacity in the Ministry of Works to do all of the necessary inspections. We are going to partner with ACE, the Architects, Contractors and Engineers to ensure that once our code is revised it is enforced.”

Lewis also shot down criticisms of the Hurricane Dorian recovery process.

“The unfortunate thing is there will always be naysayers,” he said.

“People will have their opinion. They ought to go there and measure where we were immediately after Dorian and where we are now. I am not one to feed a negative monster.

“I like to focus on the positives. We have made tremendous progress. There will be years of reconstruction. It doesn’t happen overnight. There is a lot of debris to clean up.”

Lewis said: “We have to be sensitive to how we clean up the debris in areas like The Mud and The Peas where there were a lot of cadavers.

“We couldn’t take machines in there and be insensitive. We had to go layer by layer. There were a lot of pits for waste disposal all over the area so we had to be very careful.”