Govt. tightens COVID-19 order, don’t leave your home to exercise

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has issued an amendment to Emergency Powers Order, 2020, restricting exercise to an individual’s yard and immediate neighbourhood.

The order now makes it clear that no one is allowed to drive any place to exercise.

After declaring a state of emergency in the country to manage the national spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the government announced a nationwide lockdown, closing the nation’s borders to all visitors, and implementing a 24-hour curfew with the exception of visits to essential services.

After pushback from different sectors over who qualified as an essential worker, the government expanded its list to include electronic and technical services; farming; horticulture; agriculture; and fisheries resource; legal services; property management and maintenance; and car rentals.

In a statement yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister also declared an exemption for construction companies carrying out hurricane relief, reconstruction and restoration efforts in Ragged Island and its cays.

Other essential workers and businesses include, groceries and non-alcoholic beverages delivery service, janitorial, pool maintenance, funeral homes and cemeteries, industrial manufacturers, non-profits, churches, civic organizations, diplomatic cooperation and security services.

The orders remain in effect until March 31; however, Article 29 of the Bahamas Constitution provides for an extension of the state of emergency up to six months with parliamentary approval.

The House of Assembly is expected to meet again on March 30 to debate whether an extension is needed.

Attorney Carl Bethel has said there is “an urgent necessity” to extend the order for a further period of 30 days.