Govt signs contracts for Marco’s Alert system

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a bid to further enhance the capacity of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) in tracking missing children, the government last week signed a $1.9 million contract with MultiMedia Technology.

The new contract allows for additional software and licenses for the public warning system called “Marco’s Alert” — the alert system established after the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer in 2011. A second contract was signed with MultiMedia for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Audio Visual Integration System. The system will be installed at the Coral Harbour Base and will reach remote areas of The Bahamas.

The two contracts will allow the government to beef up efforts to secure the nation’s children and assist in other efforts such as hurricane alerts. The second contract is valued just under $1 million.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said the new contract would increase the alert system, enabling the police and other agencies to send out notifications across the nation at a moment’s notice.

“The government has been working diligently with this system, along with service providers BTC and Aliv,” he said. “This is a part of the government’s overall objective of protecting the safety and well-being of citizens and residents of The Bahamas.”

He said this new addition would complete promises made by the government to further expand Marco’s Alert. Other agencies that will also benefit from the system include the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The minister said this is particularly important given the upcoming hurricane season. He said it will also be especially beneficial to Family Islands.

“With this new feature, you will now be able to access information via all platforms: phone, television, billboards, etc., regardless of the service provider that you use, be it BTC or Aliv. It will also reach those remote Family Islands that do not have the same level of access,” he said.

Also in attendance was Marco Archer’s sister, Tancia Humes, who said the moment was a bittersweet one for her and her family.

“We are excited that the police will now have the capacity to assist children who may be in danger,” she said. “It is also a sad moment for us because it brings up the pain that we have faced as a result of the loss of Marco. But we are pleased to know that his death was not in vain as this system will be used to help other children.”