Govt. signs $2 million consultancy contract for Glass Window Bridge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has signed a $2 million consultancy contract with an engineering company for the redesign of the Glass Window Bridge in North Eleuthera.

The bridge has previously had to be short down due to inclement weather, which resulted in large waves prohibiting the flow of traffic along the only passageway through the island’s north and south settlements.

In March 2018, giant waves battered the bridge for nearly three days.

A short distance away, water from the sea cut a path from one side of the island to the next, creating another impasse in the form of an eight-foot crevasse through the Queen’s Highway road.

“In North Eleuthera, we have recently signed an engineering consultancy contract, in $2, 040, 840 for the glass window bridge,” Bannister said, during his contribution to the 2019/2020 mid-year budget debate.

“This will take 12 months, so this time next year we intend to tender and be in construction of the new modern scenic safe glass window bridge, which we anticipate will take 24-months and will be the most extensive, expensive and iconic bridge construction project ever in The Bahamas.”

The public works minister has previously said the new structure will cost between $20 million and $40 million.

Bannister also announced a series of ongoing and infrastructural works on other Family Islands including Long Island, Bimini, Exuma and Ragged Island.