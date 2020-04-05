Govt. releases COVID-19 Food Shopping Schedule

The schedule advised each household should identify a single shopper, with individuals required to provide photo identification to show proof of last name.

Adults with the last name beginning A through F will be allowed to enter food stores to shop on:

• Mondays: 6am to 12pm

• Wednesdays: 6am to 12 pm

• Thursdays: 1pm to 7pm

Adults with the last name beginning G through O will be allowed to enter food stores to shop on:

• Mondays: 1pm to 7pm

• Wednesdays: 1pm to 7pm

• Fridays: 6am to 12pm

Adults with the last name beginning P through Z will be allowed to enter food stores to shop on:

• Tuesdays: 1pm to 7pm

• Fridays: 1pm to 7pm

• Thursdays: 6am to 12pm

“Special provisions have been made for individuals 60 years of age and older and persons with disabilities,” the statement continued.

“Senior citizens and persons with disabilities may shop on Tuesdays from 6am to 12pm; however, persons in these categories may also choose to shop on the day assigned to their last name.”

Minnis is expected to provide additional details on the national response to COVID-19 when the House of Assembly meets at 10am tomorrow.