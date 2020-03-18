Govt. proposes extension for national exams

Education minister announces virtual learning regime to mitigate school shutdown

MOE to provide meal vouchers for students

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Education announced this morning that education officials have been in discussions with the Cambridge examination board about the possible extension of the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary (BGCSE) and the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) exams.

The exams formed by the Ministry of Education are commissioned by Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

With large public gatherings being linked to the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced in a national address Sunday the closure of all schools as of March 16 through April 14.

During his address in Parliament, Lloyd said as a consequence of school closures, hundreds of students who normally get their meals from schools are now at risk.

The minister announced that beginning Monday the Ministry of Education will provide meal vouchers for students and invite parents to collect those vouchers for their children.

The ministry will also engage vendors to provide lunch on school campuses on a rotational basis for this purpose.

“Our school system has already lost precious learning time due to Hurricane Dorian,” Lloyd said.

“We can not afford to lose a single day moving forward.”

Lloyd said 1,650 students have registered and engaged in virtual schools classed. He said those classes will continued and ‪teachers will continue to engage students through the media group they have established. ‬

‪Live instructions will be provided by teachers, particularly to grade 12 students, the minister advised.