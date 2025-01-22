Govt. on USA leaving W.H.O.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Health & Wellness Dr. Michael Darville has expressed his support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) call for the U.S. to reconsider its decision to cut ties with the global health body.

Dr. Darville’s comments followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement earlier this week that the decision to withdraw from the WHO was due to concerns about the organization’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises.

In his response, Dr. Darville emphasized The Bahamas’ ongoing partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to safeguard the health and well-being of Bahamians. He also highlighted the country’s commitments to WHO, noting the important work the organization continues to do within The Bahamas.