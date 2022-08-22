Gov’t names new Board of Directors of the Freeport Airport Development Company

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper yesterday announced the appointment of the Board of Directors of the Freeport Airport Development Company (FAD) with certified public accountant Terah Rahming at the helm.

Last year, the Government of The Bahamas purchased the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) through the Airport Authority.

FAD will function much like Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) and is charged with overseeing the management and redevelopment of the airport that was significantly damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

In a statement, Cooper said Rahming has significant experience in business and finance.

“The Directors will include Peter Rutherford, Managing Director of the Airport Authority; Cassietta McIntosh, an Attorney; Elbert Hepburn, a Businessman; Forrester Carroll, a Businessman; Julian Sawyer, an Engineer; Harold Williams, an Airline Executive; and a representative from the Tourism Development Company,” he said.

“The appointment of FAD’s Board is a major step toward the development of a world-class airport. In addition to management oversight, the Board will serve as the evaluation committee of proposals that have been short-listed for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) for the redevelopment of the GBIA as a world-class airport.”

Cooper maintained restoring Grand Bahama’s economy was a major pledge of the Davis-led administration, adding that a new state-of-the-art airport is a critical part of that restoration.

“The board will also provide oversight of all aspects of the airport’s redevelopment which we aim to have completed sometime in 2025,” he said.

“The goal will be to build a sustainable, resilient, modern facility that will facilitate the return of US pre-clearance and smoothly handle the increased air traffic that is continuing to come on stream for Grand Bahama.”