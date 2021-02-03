Govt at beta launch phase of online service portal; full availability expected next month

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has announced it is at the beta launch phase of its online service portal that will allow individuals to renew their driver’s license and obtain copies of other government documents online.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the beta launch will allow residents to try the new portal and give feedback before the final branding and formal launch of the portal next month. The beta launch is for New Providence only, with availability for Grand Bahama and the Family Islands to begin with the full launch next month.

According to the ministry, the My (Pilot) Services “is an online platform where Bahamians will be able to sign up, and then apply for and access a range of official government services with safe, secure payments”. Many more services are expected to be added in the coming months.

The four available services during this beta pilot phase include:

– Renewal of a driver’s license;

– Certified copies of a marriage certificate;

– A certified copy of a birth certificate; and

– A certified copy of a death certificate.

Those services can be accessed at http://mypilotservices.gov.bs.