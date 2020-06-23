Govt. allocates $40 mil. for temp. income replacement

During his wrap up to the 2020/2021 budget debate, Minnis said: “In our islands thousands of Bahamians have either been temporarily laid off, furloughed or terminated as a result of the necessary lock downs and physical measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This means that thousands are now without income , even though they still have families to feed and people to take care of. Hence my governments made it a fundamental priority to put cash in the hands of displaced Bahamians through social unemployment assistance programs.”

He continued: “This initiative comports with our third pillar which is about extending and expanding existing policies geared toward sustaining employment. We are providing district assistance to self employed individuals who have been unable to support themselves by providing temporary income replacement over the next several months.

“As we reopen in phases, this income replacement will provide bridge support to these individuals to begin to get back on their feet.”

Dr Minnis noted that a special allocation has been placed in the Ministry of Finance to be able to extend the unemployment assistance to individuals once their NIB payments conclude at 13 weeks.