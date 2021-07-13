Governor general announces National Honours Awards for 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As The Bahamas celebrated its independence day over the weekend, Governor General CA Smith, acting on the advice of the National Honours Advisory Committee and the prime minister of The Bahamas announced 16 recipients of this year’s National Honours.

The recipients will receive their awards on National Heroes Day on October 11, 2021, the Office of the Governor General noted.

This year’s awardees include:

Order of The Bahamas, Companion

The Right Honourable Algernon Sidney Patrick Benedict Allen, CB. Recognized for outstanding services to the Bahamian people in government and in the areas of politics, civic offices and philanthropy.

Order of Distinction, Companion

Leon Livingstone Smith, CD. Served as the first Bahamian commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and is being recognized for outstanding leadership and dedicated service to The Bahamas in the area of Law enforcement.

Order of Distinction, Officer

Eugenia Cartwright, OD. An outstanding public officer of over 40 years, she has served the Bahamian people with distinction. She retired as treasurer of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, having served in that capacity for over 19 years.

Mary Johnson, OD. Recognized for dedication and exceptional leadership in the field of nursing.

Order of Distinction, Member

Robert Sands, DM. Recognized for outstanding leadership and exceptional management skills in the hotel and hospitality industry.

Order of Merit (Religion, Sports, Arts and Culture), Officer

Perceval Andrew Knowles, OM. Recognized for leadership in community service and development.

Patricia Meicholas, OM. Recognized for her outstanding contribution to education, culture and literary works.

Patricia Bazzard, OM. Posthumously recognized for service in the field of culture, civics and the performing arts.

Order of Merit (Religion, Sports, Arts and Culture), Member

Al Collie, MM. Recognized for dedication to the promotion of arts and culture.

Reverend Copeland Morley, MM. Recognized for religion and community services.

Mother Bishop Vivian Cox, MM. Recognized for her contribution to the field of religion.

Celestine Eneas, MM. Recognized for promotion of Bahamian art and culture and sterling leadership in the native straw Industry.

Wilford Rutherford, MM. An avid sportsman, Rutherford is being recognized for long and exceptional service in the development of youth through sports.

Distinguished Service Medals