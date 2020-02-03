Government’s policies aligned with National Development Plan, says DPM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Minnis administration’s polices and objectives are in ‘alignment’ with the National Development Plan (NDP), according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K. Peter Turnquest.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Turnquest argued that the NDP never required a particular objective be completed in a given year.

”The NDP never said that you have to do x, y and z in this year,” he said.

“It laid out an overall vision for the country in a very bi-partisan way as to where we saw the future and invited governments to decide from among its priorities what would be the priority areas to tackle.

“If you look at the manifesto this government put forward or speech from the throne one would see that all elements in there are aligned with the NDP. We went through it to ensue we were addressing the needs of the Bahamian people.”

Labeled ‘Vision 2040’, the plan crafted under the former Christie administration represented the first ever co-ordinated effort to plan the Bahamas’ development in a systematic manner using empirical data and analyses with collaboration from the private sector and civil society.

The plan set out a road map with goals and objectives for the Bahamas to attain. Vision 2040 focuses on four main policy pillars – the economy, governance, social policy and the environment, both natural and built.

During the interview, Turnquest also expressed optimism in the country’s ability to rebound post-Hurricane Dorian.

“Obviously whenever you have this kind of event there is going to be an eyebrow raised on whether we can sustain it and meet the challenge,” he said.

“Fortunately it did not hit our major economic centre. Even in the face of Dorian the tourism numbers have improved which shows that we have not lost those visitors who would have gone to Abaco as they have shifted to places New Providence and Eleuthera.”

He added: “We will see what the ratings agencies have to say. Early indications suggest they understand and have accepted our fiscal strategy adjustments. The fundamentals of the economy are very strong.”