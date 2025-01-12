Government taking steps to ensure minimal disruption from pending strike, labour minister says

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Government agencies are taking steps to ensure operations run smoothly as public sector unions prepare for potential strike action on January 13th and 14th. Minister of Labour and the Public Service, Pia Glover Rolle, has confirmed that agencies have been notified and contingency plans are in place to minimize disruptions.

The announcement comes after a video from Bahamas Nurses Union President Muriel Lightbourne urged union members to stay home “in solidarity with their brothers and sisters.” Lightbourne cited unresolved issues, including promotions, reclassifications, confirmations, allowances, and vacation disputes, as well as claims that some employers have refused to negotiate.

In response, Minister Glover Rolle pushed back on the notion that the government has been unresponsive. She pointed to regular meetings with union leaders over the past year, including one in December, where key issues were forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for further action.

“The Prime Minister himself has personally engaged with union representatives to ensure every concern receives proper attention,” she said.

The government has set a timeline to resolve most outstanding matters by the end of January, with follow-up discussions planned for March. Glover Rolle reaffirmed her commitment to collaboration, stating that dialogue is ongoing and that significant progress has already been made.

While union leaders maintain that critical issues remain unaddressed, the government’s preparations aim to safeguard operations and avoid major disruptions during the planned industrial action.