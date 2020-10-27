Government “doing all it can” to push for early Cub Med opening

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Labor Minister Dion Foulkes confirmed yesterday that the government is doing all it can to cause Club Med San Salvador earlier than December 2021 as planned.

Foulkes addressed the issue yesterday during his Minister’s Report press conference.

“That is a serious concern of the government,” he said.

“The Club Med resort at San Salvador is the major employer of Bahamians on the island. The Minster of Tourism, Minister D’Aguilar has been in contact with the Club Med organization to what extent we can cause Club Med to open earlier. It is a serious issue and the government is doing all it can to cause an earlier opening of Club Med on San Salvador.”

The French travel and tourism operator indicated last month that it had decided to delay the reopening of its Columbus Isle resort to December 2021.

The move is seen as a major blow to the island of San Salvador. Club Med had initially announced that it would reopen in December of this year.

The resort has some 180 employees who are represented by the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union.