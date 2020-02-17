Governance reformer slams public education system

Myers says many school leavers ill equipped, ‘massive problem’ for Gov’t and private sector

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government must do ‘considerably more’ to improve the level of education in the public school system, a well-known governance reformer has warned.

Robert Myers, the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) principal stressed the lack of cognitive, social and basic skills among many school leavers is a ‘massive problem’ for both the government and private sector.

He told Eyewitness News while the significant drop in unemployment predicted last week by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis would be welcomed, the ‘more pressing’ long term issue is the ‘deplorable’ state of education.

Myers pointed to the negative impact on employment, the cost of doing business, quality of service and GDP growth.

“The PM and his government would have a much better understanding of this as they know what is in the development pipeline,” Myers said.

“It is clear that hurricane rebuild will provide a significant boost to unemployment for at least the next 18-24 months and this coupled with whatever FDI projects may be what the PM believes will reduce unemployment.”

Minnis forecast the national unemployment rate would drop to six percent or less by the end of 2021, at a heads of agreement signing for a $300m residential resort and marina in South Abaco.

Myers continued: “While we hope unemployment does drop, the more pressing long term issue is the deplorable state of education and the negative effect it is, and has had on employment, the cost of doing business, quality of service and GDP growth.

“The government simply must do considerably more to improve the level of education in the public school system so that young adults are suitably equipped with the cognitive, social and basic skills required to meet current employment needs.

He added: “The current lack of these skills is a massive problem for the government and the private sector all of whom are seeking to hire from a very limited skilled and capable labor pool.”