PM accepts resignation of Minister of Health

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has accepted the resignation of Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands.

In a statement, the prime minister thanked Sands for his service to The Bahamas, including during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I will make a further statement on this matter tomorrow, including on who will serve as minister of health,” Minnis said.

The resignation comes after a revelation last week that six American permanent residents were allowed to disembark a plane along with a donation of COVID-19 test kits and swabs amidst the country’s border closure.

Sands initially told reporters that only two people disembarked the plane, advising during a press conference that he was not sure whether there were more.

However, during a national address on Sunday, Minnis confirmed an additional four people had been allowed to disembark and characterized the entry as a breach of protocol.

Sands posted the resignation letter to his Facebook page today.

“I accept responsibility for this breach of protocol,” Sands said.

“I acknowledge that I acted outside of the scope of my authority in this matter.

Sands remains the Free National Movement’s member of Parliament for the Elizabeth consituency.