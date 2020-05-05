PM accepts resignation of Minister of Health

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has accepted the resignation of Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands.
In a statement, the prime minister thanked Sands for his service to The Bahamas, including during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I will make a further statement on this matter tomorrow, including on who will serve as minister of health,” Minnis said.
The resignation comes after a revelation last week that six American permanent residents were allowed to disembark a plane along with a donation of COVID-19 test kits and swabs amidst the country’s border closure.
Sands initially told reporters that only two people disembarked the plane, advising during a press conference that he was not sure whether there were more.
However, during a national address on Sunday, Minnis confirmed an additional four people had been allowed to disembark and characterized the entry as a breach of protocol.
Sands posted the resignation letter to his Facebook page today.
“I accept responsibility for this breach of protocol,” Sands said.
“I acknowledge that I acted outside of the scope of my authority in this matter.
Sands remains the Free National Movement’s member of Parliament for the Elizabeth consituency.
This really sucks after all that Dr Sands has done for this nation especially during this Covid19 pandemic. I just hope this doesn’t come back to bite us another day…. I think that we should send the test kits back because we’re the dog that bites the hand that feeds it..